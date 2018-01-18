Grammys to Reunite Performers From the Las Vegas Shooting Festival for a Tribute

The Grammys have announced that this year’s ceremony will include a special memorial for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. They’ll reunite three artists from the Route 91 Harvest Festival where the shooting occurred — Eric Church, Maren Morris, and Brothers Osborne — to perform the tribute. “Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn’t always the case this past year,” Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said in a statement. Jason Aldean, who was onstage when a sniper began shooting into the crowd, killing 59 people, has not been announced as one of the performers. Previously announced performers for the show include Kendrick Lamar, Pink, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, SZA, Childish Gambino, Broadway stars, and more.