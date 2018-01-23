Greg Berlanti’s Pilot God Friended Me Lands at CBS

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Have you heard the one about an atheist, God, and Greg Berlanti walking into a pitch meeting at a network and coming out with a pilot order? According to Variety, Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, many others) sold CBS a pilot for God Friended Me, a drama about a non-believer who receives a friend request from the all mighty. This guy’s proximity to the creator leads him to change the lives around him. Considering the type of powerful forces that have been accused of using Facebook to influence not-so-divine-change, maybe this show will return people’s faith in social media’s potential to do good. Though, don’t count on it. Gotham writers Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are also attached.