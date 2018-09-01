Greta Gerwig Says She Will Not Work for Woody Allen Again

Director and actor Greta Gerwig has declared that she will not work for Woody Allen in the future. Speaking to the New York Times, the Lady Bird filmmaker expressed her regret for acting in Allen’s 2012 romantic comedy To Rome With Love. Gerwig was responding to a question about whether powerful men in Hollywood should be given a chance to return to work after weathering sexual-misconduct allegations, and Allen has been accused by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow of sexual abuse. Gerwig replied:

﻿I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization.

In recent months, actors have mostly continued to defend working with Allen, though last week Wonder Wheel’s David Krumholtz wrote on Twitter that he also felt he made a mistake working with the director. “I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel,” he wrote. “It’s one of my most heartbreaking mistakes.”

Dylan Farrow has written multiple essays alleging that Woody Allen sexually abused her as a child, and recently criticized some members of the #TimesUp movement for overlooking her accusations. “It’s of course particularly hard for me as a survivor of sexual abuse to know that for these particular individuals I am not part of the ‘every woman’ they stand for,” Farrow told BuzzFeed News, but she tweeted her thanks to Gerwig following the New York Times article.

Greta, thank you for your voice. Thank you for your words. Please know they are deeply felt and appreciated. https://t.co/q7dV2yAFwH — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 10, 2018

Allen has denied all allegations.