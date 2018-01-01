Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Following the resignation of CEO Sam Haskell and other executives, journalist Gretchen Carlson will now chair the Miss America Organization board of directors. The Miss America exodus began when sexist emails to and by Haskell were leaked, eventually leading to the exit of the CEO, MAO president Josh Randle, board chairperson Lynn Weidner and other one member. Carlson, who is herself Miss America 1989, criticized the organization after it asked former winners and state directors to come up with potential new leadership, while continuing to retain current board members. “The only solution that will #SaveMissAmerica is resignation of all board members–who expressed “full confidence” in Haskell after reviewing his appalling emails, & have reportedly handed him a severance package,” she tweeted last week about the debacle.

According to The Huffington Post, Carlson will be the first Miss America to hold the position. HuffPo also reports that she will be joined on the board by fellow winners Laura Kaeppeler Fleiss (Miss America 2012), Heather French Henry (Miss America 2000) and Kate Shindle (Miss America 1998). On Monday, Carlson retweeted the news and declared, “Honored to move this iconic program forward with so many amazing volunteers.”