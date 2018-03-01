Hallelujah! A Scandal–HTGAWM Crossover Episode Is Happening

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Miracles happen when you believe: A Scandal–How to Get Away With Murder crossover episode is in the works at ABC, proving that Shonda Rhimes is God and in 2018 things might be looking up. Deadline reports that the special episode will air later this season, with Scandal in its seventh and final season, and How to Get Away With Murder in its fourth season. Kerry Washington posted a mysterious photo from the set of HTGAWM Wednesday afternoon, so it looks like the stars have aligned:

This Scandal–HTGAWM joint episode will be the first crossover of the Shondaland trio currently on ABC. Grab your gauntlet of wine and let’s guzzle together.

Update: With a photo from Viola Davis and a script page from Shonda Rhimes, this Scandal–HTGAWM shared universe is a go. Congrats, cruel world!