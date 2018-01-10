The Advice Every Comic Should Hear Before Performing at the Correspondents’ Dinner
Before going on at Comedy Central’s “Colossal Clusterfest,” comedian and Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj let us in on his pre-show mantra and how to judge the crowd response at one of the most difficult gigs, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
