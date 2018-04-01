Black Panther Is Getting a Black-As-Hell Soundtrack Curated by Kendrick Lamar

Toss your calendars and let the record show: Black History Month begins now. For with mere weeks to go until the release of Black Panther, the blackest film of our time, Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the man in charge of curating its blackity-black soundtrack. The whole thing. Praise be. After hinting at such news in Kendrick’s “LOVE.” video, it has now been revealed that director Ryan Coogler handpicked Lamar and his label’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith to both assemble and produce the film’s music, which means TDE artists get first dibs. Kendrick has shared his and SZA’s collaboration for the film, “All the Stars,” which roughly translates in Wakandan to “Best Original Song,” probably.