Latest News from Vulture

2:07 a.m.

Former Mexican President Bashes Trump and the Wall on The Opposition

Vicente Fox told Jordan Klepper Mexico “never pay for that f***ing wall.”

12:51 a.m.

The Biggest Bombshells in New Report on Radio Host Garrison Keillor

The former Prairie Home Companion host reportedly had a history of harassing female employees.

Yesterday at 10:48 p.m.

Greg Berlanti’s Pilot God Friended Me Lands at CBS

The drama is about an atheist receiving a Facebook friend request from God.

Yesterday at 9:31 p.m.

Hear Lil Wayne’s New Track ‘Big Bad Wolf’

Its off his upcoming mixtape Dedication 6 Reloaded.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: The Battle For Anchor Beach

The big school privatization vote is finally here.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: But Make It Trademark

It’s makeover time!

Yesterday at 8:24 p.m.

Lauren Graham Is Campaigning for a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Appearance

She already told showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino about the character she wants to play.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

A Bunch Of TV Writers Are Building A Salary Transparency Database

The spreadsheet is open for writers to add their job titles and compensation levels.

Yesterday at 6:17 p.m.

Haley Joel Osment Had a Very Awkward Middle-School Dance

Then again, didn’t we all?

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

Ursula K. Le Guin, Fantasy and Science-Fiction Pioneer, Dead at 88

Le Guin was the author of the Earthsea books and The Left Hand of Darkness.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Coco Songwriters on ‘Remember Me,’ Oscar’s Best Song Front-runner

Husband and wife duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez previously won an Oscar for “Let It Go.”

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

Savvy Investor 50 Cent Reportedly Got Rich Again Thanks to Bitcoin

He’ll take you to the cryptocurrency shop. He’ll let you lick the blockchain pop.

Yesterday at 5:32 p.m.

Waco Is a Necessary and Sometimes Powerful Series

If it can revive outrage about the massacre, it will have performed a valuable public service.

Yesterday at 5:18 p.m.

Daisy Ridley’s Ophelia Is a Juicy, Crowd-Pleasing Shakespeare Revamp

But perhaps, given the runaway strength of Naomi Watts’s supporting performance, it should have been titled Gertrude.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

I’m Jazzed About This New Winter Olympics Podcast

The Podium will offer recaps of the previous day’s competitions, updates on overnight developments, and human-interest segments.

Yesterday at 4:22 p.m.

Ann Curry Isn’t Impressed With Megyn Kelly’s Jane Fonda Feud

“There are so many stories that we’re not covering, and to take time with this … is not journalism.”

Yesterday at 4:06 p.m.

Agnès Varda Is the Oldest Oscar Nominee in History. She Could Not Care Less.

“I’m just saying, I’m not dead yet.”

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

The End of the F***ing World Comic Creator Talks Season Two

Plus, the real meaning behind that ambiguous ending.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

Chloë Grace Moretz Says Her True Self Is a 4 Non Blondes–Belting ‘Total Dork’

“I think that is the one moment in the movie that is not Cameron. It’s the Chloë that no one knows!”

Yesterday at 2:25 p.m.

Darren Aronofsky Seen With Suki Waterhouse and a Scarf

The Mother! director wandered around Park City with the actress.