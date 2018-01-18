Savannah Guthrie on Hoda Kotb Replacing Matt Lauer: ‘Something Really Lovely and Positive Has Happened’

The Today show is doing just fine without Matt Lauer, thank you very much. Ratings went up after Lauer was fired for inappropriate sexual behavior, and as the show’s co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb tell it on Fallon, “Something really lovely and positive has happened.” The two, the first female co-anchors in the history of the show, discussed their new gigs on The Tonight Show, beaming with enthusiasm about their pairing. “Hoda says it was like a first date,” Guthrie jokes of their first time anchoring together, “and I was like, ‘I’m easy and desperate’ … It just clicked, and it felt so good, and we’re so happy.” Better than most first dates!

