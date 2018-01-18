The Today show is doing just fine without Matt Lauer, thank you very much. Ratings went up after Lauer was fired for inappropriate sexual behavior, and as the show’s co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb tell it on Fallon, “Something really lovely and positive has happened.” The two, the first female co-anchors in the history of the show, discussed their new gigs on The Tonight Show, beaming with enthusiasm about their pairing. “Hoda says it was like a first date,” Guthrie jokes of their first time anchoring together, “and I was like, ‘I’m easy and desperate’ … It just clicked, and it felt so good, and we’re so happy.” Better than most first dates!