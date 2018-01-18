Latest News from Vulture

2:15 p.m.

Succession Trailer: HBO’s New Family-Business Battle Royale

Succession’s ten-episode first season will premiere in June.

2:03 p.m.

Justin Timberlake Would Like You to Know He’s a Generous Lover

The “Supplies” video seems to be about having woke sex during the apocalypse.

2:01 p.m.

Heathers Trailer: These Heathers Are Queer, Body Positive, and Mean As Hell

The Paramount Network’s series, based on the 1980s movie, premieres March 7.

1:44 p.m.

Tomb Raider Trailer: Alicia Vikander Is a Survivor, Also a Bike Courier

Premiering March 16.

12:30 p.m.

The 50 Most Definitive Family TV Shows, Ranked

From The Simpsons to the Kardashians, these shows made a mark on the genre, and American culture.

12:19 p.m.

Winter TV Scorecard: Which New Shows Are the Biggest Winners?

The new year is less than two weeks old, but it’s already delivered at least two potential broadcast TV hits.

12:17 p.m.

Natasha Leggero Tells Her Story of Being Sexually Harassed by James Toback

“I saw all these women coming forward on Twitter and I was like ‘I forgot this guy sexuallly harassed me in New York 20 years ago.’”

11:34 a.m.

A List of Things Currently Missing From the Weinstein Company Office

Some personnel files and a pair of Oscars!

11:12 a.m.

Offset Attempts to Clarify Homophobic Lyric With Google Definition of ‘Queer’

“I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd.”

10:48 a.m.

Grammys to Reunite Performers From the Las Vegas Shooting Festival for a Tribute

Eric Church, Maren Morris, and Brothers Osborne will perform together.

10:45 a.m.

The Best Part of Riverdale Is All of the Twin Peaks Imagery

That Black Hood couch crawl made me shriek in delight.

10:40 a.m.

Samantha Bee Addresses #MeToo Backlash, Aziz Ansari, and Shitty Media Men List

“If you say you’re a feminist, then f*ck like a feminist, and if you don’t want to do that, take off your f*cking pin.”

10:15 a.m.

Saoirse Ronan Played ‘Who’d You Rather’ on Ellen, Reveals Crush on Drake

Saoirse Ronan was very bad at playing Ellen’s matchmaker game.

10:06 a.m.

Connie Britton Does Not Want You to Be Cynical

The 9-1-1 star on the Time’s Up campaign, getting political, and the “only true secret” about her hair.

9:14 a.m.

Savannah Guthrie on Hoda Kotb: ‘Something Really Lovely and Positive Happened’

The Today show co-hosts say “something lovely and positive” has come out of a “difficult time.”

9:01 a.m.

Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen Sexual-Assault Claim: ‘He’s Been Lying for So Long’

Farrow told her story to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King.

9:00 a.m.

Rafael de Cárdenas’s 10 Favorite Books

How to read like an architect.

1:26 a.m.

Brigitte Bardot Says #MeToo Accusers Are ‘Hypocritical and Ridiculous’

“I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside.”

12:31 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Is Going to Need You to Think About Trump’s Alleged Affair

Whether you want to or not.

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Premiere Recap: Miami Vice

This first episode of ACS: Versace is absolutely gorgeous.