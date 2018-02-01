Matt Lauer’s Today Show Replacement Revealed

Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

The Today show has a new (official) co-host. Hoda Kotb is joining Savannah Guthrie following Matt Lauer’s high-profile exit from NBC following sexual misconduct allegations. NBC News Chairman Andy Lack announced the happy Today news in a memo, and the pair confirmed it on air. Guthrie said, “This has got to be the most popular decision NBC news has ever made.”

The duo are also the cover of this week’s People magazine. Guthrie told People of their friendship, “We’re sort of like sisters, and everybody wants a sister.” Sounds like there may be white wine at 7 a.m. now.