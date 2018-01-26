Holly Marie Combs Is Extremely Not Here for the Charmed Reboot

Photo: Paramount Pictures/Delivered by: Online Usa, Inc.

If you were hoping to livetweet the upcoming reboot of CW’s Charmed with the show’s original cast members, you can go ahead and let the dream die. Yesterday the long-gestating reboot pitch was finally given a pilot order by the network, and original series star Holly Marie Combs made her disapproval clear on Twitter last night.

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

The Holly Hive quickly turned up in her mentions to show support and call for a boycott of the new show, with some tweeting photos of themselves holding “I Want an Original Cast Charmed Reunion” signs. One even responded with, “This was like the moment when Piper’s powers went from freezing to the ability to to explode. Not a chance in hell I’ll be watching,” which earned a “Yes” in response from Combs herself.