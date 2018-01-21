How Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan Work Together As a Couple

Real-life couple Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan co-wrote Wildlife, an adaptation of Richard Ford’s novel directed by Dano and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Carey Mulligan, Ed Oxenbould, and Zoe Margaret Colletti, premiering this weekend at Sundance. Dano and Oxenbould stopped by the Vulture Spot, where Dano explained how he and Kazan figure out where to draw the line between their love life and their work life — and how he feels about Kazan’s hilarious tweets about him.