Animaniacs Reanimating at Hulu

As part of what we assume must be a plan to try to take over the world, Hulu has decided to revive the classic WB series Animaniacs. The streaming service ordered two new seasons of the animated series, which stars, of course, the zany to the max Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. Animaniacs went off the air 20 years ago, but the new reboot has been in development for some time. As part of the deal, Hulu also booked the rights to old episodes of Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, and Tiny Toons, as well as other related series, which you can go watch now instead of fulfilling any adult responsibilities.