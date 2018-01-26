The Hurricane Heist might truly have everything. There’s Maggie Grace as a Treasury Agent saying the line, “The treasury is being robbed!” There’s True Blood’s Ryan Kwanten, with a southern accent, saying, “Let’s go save the world” before he opens a whole closet full of guns. There’s a title card that just says “600 MILES PER HOUR.” There is even the actual song “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by Scorpions.

Director Rob Cohen — whose filmography includes such diverse material as DragonHeart, The Skulls, The Fast and the Furious, xXx, and The Boy Next Door — knows you’ve seen enough heist movies and you’ve seen enough natural disaster movies. So he’s going to cram both together at 600 miles per hour to make, perhaps, a perfect B-movie creation. Oh yeah, so why is this called The Hurricane Heist again? Because a group of criminals plan to rob a U.S. mint facility for $600 million while the impending hurricane creates a distraction, but then the storm morphs into a category five monster that’s creating tidal waves and flipping over container ships. To win the day, Treasury Agent Casey teams up with, “a meteorologist (Toby Kebbell) terrified of hurricanes but determined to save his estranged brother kidnapped by the thieves.” Get rocked by this hurricane on March 9.