Insidious: The Last Key Might Just Take Second Place in Weekend Box Office

Because the news isn’t scary enough, it looks like supernatural thriller Insidious: The Last Key will nab the weekend box office’s second spot. Insidious 4 looks to continue 2017’s string of high-impact horror movies (Split, Get Out, It), and lucky for us, there are a lot more contenders on the horizon. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, now in its third weekend of release, will likely take first place with $26.6 million, according to Deadline. The Last Jedi — very sexy — is expected to drop to third, with $20.1 million. Sandwiched between them will be Blumhouse’s fourth Insidious installment, predicted to take in about $21.75 million. January may be the Monday of the year, but it’s a real boon time for horror movies.