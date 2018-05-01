Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:56 p.m.

Wonder Wheel’s David Krumholtz ‘Deeply Regrets’ Working With Woody Allen

“We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm.”

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

You Were Right! That Was Shonda Rhimes At Chili’s

“You can take a girl out of the Midwest but don’t come for her baby back ribs.”

Yesterday at 9:52 p.m.

Jemaine Clement Says Flight of the Conchords Returning with Hour-Long Special

Though HBO says the deal is not “fully in place” yet.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Rotten Eggs

Rebecca needs to see what her life looks like without a man in it.

Yesterday at 8:48 p.m.

People Are Really Into Adding Eminem to Their Workout Spotify Playlists

“‘Till I Collapse” is the song that appears most frequently in Spotify playlists with “workout” in the title.

Yesterday at 8:26 p.m.

Ricky Martin ‘Peed A Little’ About Penelope Cruz’s Casting in FX’s Versace

Martin really agreed with Ryan Murphy’s casting choices for American Crime Story: Versace.

Yesterday at 7:24 p.m.

Why Atlanta Season 2 Is Called ‘Robbin’ Season’

And how Tiny Toons Summer Vacation inspired it.

Yesterday at 7:03 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Re-Cast Tatiana Maslany In Pose Because She Was Too Young

“We needed our Debbie Allen character.”

Yesterday at 6:46 p.m.

The Chi Is an Exuberant, Heartfelt Drama

It’s the little character details that make The Chi feel so alive.

Yesterday at 6:26 p.m.

Insidious: The Last Key Might Just Take Second Place in Weekend Box Office

Jumanji is expected to win the weekend.

Yesterday at 6:07 p.m.

Kiernan Shipka Is Your New, Dark Sabrina the Teenage Witch

The former Sally Draper will star in Netflix’s show based on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Howdy, Enjoy This Photo of Brendan Fraser in a Cowboy Hat

Brendan Fraser is in FX’s Trust. Brendan Fraser has a nice hat.

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan Would Like to Be in a ‘Woke’ Season of The Comeback Somehow

Lisa Kudrow is intrigued. Billy Eichner is excited. We are confused.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

What the Hell Is Brie Larson Doing in Basmati Blues?

How an Oscar-winning actress wound up in a VOD rom-com about an American scientist in India.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

Legion Drops Bryan Singer As EP Following Sexual-Assault Allegation

Creator Noah Hawley said it came at Singer’s request.

Yesterday at 4:24 p.m.

The Strange Ones Is an Arty But Suspenseful Drama That Evokes Serious Dread

Alex Pettyfer and James Freedson-Jackson star as a mysterious pair of travelers in this paranoia-soaked, haunting film.

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods Track List, Analyzed

It’s manly!

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

What the Job of a Sensitivity Reader Is Really Like

Dhonielle Clayton explains.

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

Director Paul Haggis Accused of Multiple Rapes

After one allegation of rape last year, another woman has come forward to accuse the Crash filmmaker, while two accuse him of forcibly kissing them.

Yesterday at 3:06 p.m.

The Black Mirror Creator Has an Idea for a Much Nicer Version of The Matrix

This would definitely make Neo’s world more bearable …