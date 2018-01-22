No One Can Tell If This Crocodile Dundee Sequel Is a Real Movie or Not

As you can tell by the trailer at the top of this post, there is allegedly a new Crocodile Dundee movie coming out soon. It starts Danny McBride as a long-lost son of the outdoor icon, who gets in all sorts of adventures with a hunky outdoorsman played by Chris Hemsworth. However, unlike most trailers you see online, there is a good chance that Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home is not actually a real movie, and not just because of the wordy title. Collider has been suspicious about the movie since evidence of it first popped up a few days ago, and as the A.V. Club points out, its alleged co-producer, Screen Australia, has no record of it in the group’s slate of upcoming films. It’s a Danny McBride project, so it’s entirely possible this whole thing is a hoax (or, as some have posited, a teaser for a Super Bowl commercial), but we also live in a world where Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 is a real movie that got made. Would a Crocodile Dundee reboot be that much further beyond the pale?