Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for E! Entertainment

Today in the controversial Paul brother power rankings, young Jake has gained some leverage. Following the uproar over his older brother Logan’s vlog of an apparent suicide victim, Jake is back to reclaim his title as Most Problematic Paul Brother. TMZ has leaked a video of Jake “freestyling” over his one-time collaborator Rae Sremmurd’s “Throw Sum Mo” during which he “raps” the N-word twice. Seconds into the video, he’s heard calling himself a “little ass nigga” and then, later, “raps” “I whip it like my nigga Richie Vetter, he make the pussy so wet it gets wetter.” (Richie Vetter, by the way, is as vanilla as Paul.)

A source tells TMZ that Paul isn’t racist, he’s just an idiot who’s “matured a lot” since the video was filmed eight months ago. However, in those last eight months, Paul got fired from his Disney show for terrorizing a neighborhood. Meanwhile, for just $7, Jake will teach you how to be just like him with his very own internet celebrity online crash course. “There’s never been a better time in history to get started,” he, uh, explains.