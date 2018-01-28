You’re not in the land of eternal sunshine and green juices anymore, James Corden. There are no friendly faces while riding the MTA. Keep your head low and don’t busk for money. Don’t. Do. Anything. To. Draw. Attention. Because even if you bring along cutie-pies Sting and Shaggy — an unexpectedly delightful duo embarking on a new album together — people are still going to berate you if you attempt anything more than a few notes of “Every Breath You Take,” and you’re going to walk away with a few black eyes. Fuggedaboutit.