Photo: Handout/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Oh hi, Golden Globes stage. At this year’s ceremony, James Franco won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his performance in The Disaster Artist as Tommy Wiseau, and he brought Wiseau, the crazy Room maestro himself, up onstage to accept the honor with him. “19 years ago, he was stuck in traffic from the Golden Globes and said to his best friend Greg, Golden Globes? So what? I’m not invited. I know they don’t want me — guy with accent, long hair,” Franco said in his signature Wiseau accent. “So I show them. I won’t wait for Hollywood, I’ll make my own movie. I’m very happy to share this moment with him today.”

Too bad Wiseau didn’t get a chance to speak himself after Franco deftly elbowed him out of the way. That push, yikes!