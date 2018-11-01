James Franco Wins Critics’ Choice Award Amid Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Robert Knepper Won’t Return for iZombie Season 5

Five women accused the actor of sexual misconduct, but the CW says he’s leaving because his arc ended.

9 mins ago

The Commuter Is Exactly What You’d Expect — and Better Than You Need

The Liam Neeson action vehicle takes its mundane setting to heart, and is all the better for it.

27 mins ago

All the Ways Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World Is Different From the Comic

The Netflix show is much more pessimistic and bloody.

11:56 a.m.

Michaela Coel Is Working on Chewing Gum Season 3, This Time With a Writers Room

She got the idea for a writers room from working on Black Mirror.

11:48 a.m.

Charlie Brooker Confirms Black Mirror Shared Universe in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Watch a behind-the-scenes featurette on the latest season.

11:26 a.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Series-Premiere Recap: Reality Bites

A wishy-washy foundation plagues this ambitious episode.

11:20 a.m.

21 Video Games We Can’t Wait to Play in 2018

It’s gonna be tough for 2018 to match the overall quality of 2017’s releases, but there’s still plenty to get you excited.

11:17 a.m.

Taylor Swift Strikes All the Right Notes in Her ‘End Game’ Video

It turns out you can graduate from “girl next door” to “mega-millionaire woman celebrity” and still be likable.

10:38 a.m.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Is a Very Different Kind of Letterman Show

David Letterman’s Netflix talk show could go wherever his mind decides to wander.

10:26 a.m.

Your Mom Was on Jeopardy! Last Night Confusing Jack White and Eminem Again

Poor Julie had a clue and still had no clue.

10:00 a.m.

Trevor Noah on Trump Slur: ‘As Someone From South Sh*thole, I’m Offended’

“Personally, as someone from South Sh*thole, I’m offended, Mr. President.”

10:00 a.m.

Allure Trailer: Evan Rachel Wood Is Holding a 16-Year-Old Hostage

In Allure, Wood is a 30-year-old woman holding her 16-year-old lover hostage.

9:53 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Rock On

Sheldon and Penny are this show’s most genius pairing.

9:49 a.m.

Annette Bening Needs to Know Where Kimmel Was During Warren Beatty’s Oscar Gaffe

Beatty might still have Emma Stone’s La La Land envelope.

9:37 a.m.

Stan Lee Denies Sexual Misconduct After Allegations Surface

He’s reportedly been accused of harassing nurses and a masseuse.

9:00 a.m.

The 6 Most Aaron Sorkin-y Things About Molly’s Game

From the fast talking to the daddy issues.

7:36 a.m.

Obama Charms Letterman With a Story About Dropping Malia Off at College

He had a lot of trouble with a dang lamp.

7:31 a.m.

David Letterman and Barack Obama Avoid Talking About Trump on New Netflix Series

Both make occasional reference to the country’s current fraught political climate, but neither mentions the current president directly.

12:10 a.m.

Taylor Swift Unveils Her ‘End Game’ in New Music Video

She buries hatchets, but she keeps maps of where she puts them.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Nashville Recap: The New Normal

Is Nashville even a soap opera anymore?