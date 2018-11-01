James Franco Wins Critics’ Choice Award Amid Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

On Sunday, James Franco won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy as a flurry of tweets were posted detailing claims of sexual misconduct against the actor. Earlier today, the Los Angeles Times published a story in which five women leveled accusations of “inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior” at him, and this evening, Franco won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy. In the days since the Globes, the New York Times canceled an event where Franco was meant to promote The Disaster Artist, but he has continued to make other scheduled public appearances, going on The Late Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers to say that he supports women coming forward with their grievances while saying the claims against him are “not accurate.” Franco was not, however, present at the Critics’ Choice Awards tonight, and actor Walton Goggins accepted the honor on his behalf.