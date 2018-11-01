Latest News from Vulture

12:10 a.m.

Taylor Swift Unveils Her ‘End Game’ In New Music Video

She buries hatchets, but she keeps maps of where she puts them.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Nashville Recap: The New Normal

Is Nashville even a soap opera anymore?

Yesterday at 9:45 p.m.

Listen To ‘King’s Dead’ From The Black Panther Soundtrack

Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake are coming straight out of Wakanda.

Yesterday at 9:16 p.m.

James Franco Wins Critics Choice Award With Misconduct Claims Looming

Walton Goggins accepted the accolade on his behalf.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Good Place Recap: There Goes the Neighborhood

“Best Self” is far from the flashiest Good Place episode, but it’s one of the most poignant.

Yesterday at 8:44 p.m.

Taraji P. Henson To Star In And Produce An Emmett Till Biopic

John Singleton is attached to direct.

Yesterday at 8:27 p.m.

Wahlberg Reportedly Leveraged Co-star Approval for All The Money Reshoot Fee

Anonymous sources say Wahlberg wouldn’t sign off on Christopher Plummer until his new fee was in place.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Theater Review: John Lithgow Talks, Reads, Charms Everyone Silly

’Stories by Heart’ is warm but not gooey.

Yesterday at 6:58 p.m.

The X-Files Cast Also Thinks That This Season Is Way Better

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny dropped some major clues about what’s coming in season 11.

Yesterday at 6:21 p.m.

Steven Seagal Accused of Raping On Deadly Ground Extra in 1994

The LAPD is reportedly looking into multiple accusations against Seagal.

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

Go Ahead and Put Troye Sivan’s Video for ‘My My My’ on Repeat, We’re Not Judging

He’s got his name on this treasure, and you can guess what the treasure is.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

Is Sony Ashamed of the Taraji P. Henson–Starring Thriller Proud Mary?

The film hasn’t screened for critics or reporters, and it’s arousing suspicion.

Yesterday at 4:59 p.m.

Breaking In Trailer: You Will Not Lock Gabrielle Union Out of Her Own House

See it in theaters this Mother’s Day.

Yesterday at 4:47 p.m.

Will This New Policy Stop New York’s Inmates From Reading?

“Why would you restrict access to this thing that’s universally considered a positive?”

Yesterday at 4:39 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians’s Jon M. Chu Is Developing a Wangs vs. the World Adaptation

Jade Chang’s novel follows a rich Chinese-American family that loses everything.

Yesterday at 4:32 p.m.

Every Single Celebrity That Tahani Has Name-Dropped on The Good Place

When Princess Diana is your godmother and Beyoncé is your best friend, can you blame a girl for bragging?

Yesterday at 4:17 p.m.

Directors Guild of America Nominations Recognize Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig

Peele also received a second nomination for best first feature.

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

Camila Cabello Says Fifth Harmony Diss at the VMAs ‘Definitely Hurt My Feelings’

“I don’t like holding onto the past, especially when it’s stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty.”

Yesterday at 3:12 p.m.

David Simon Says HBO Hasn’t Gotten Any Complaints About James Franco

Franco stars in and executive produces The Deuce.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Ronan Farrow Gets 3-Film Deal at HBO to Keep Exposing Abuses of Power

He’ll also remain a reporter at The New Yorker, where he’s doggedly investigated Harvey Weinstein.