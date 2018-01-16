Jane Fonda Delights in a New Opportunity to Shade Megyn Kelly on the Today Show

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are, of course, old friends. “You guys are real friends on and off camera, right?” Today co-host Hoda Kotb asked the two women, as they appeared on the show to promote the new season of their Netflix series. Sometimes, they said, adding that they’ve known each other for 50 years. “Long time,” Tomlin said. “I knew you before your first face-lift!” Fonda tries to change the subject before she sees an opportunity to vanquish an old foe: “Who are you, Megyn Kelly?” Cue uproarious laughter from everyone in the Today studio, and Hoda and Savannah furiously searching for a transition.