Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW

If you’re caught up on Jane the Virgin (and if you aren’t, stop reading right now), you’d know that last Friday’s episode ended with Jane and Rafael sharing a big, romantic kiss. In this week’s upcoming episode, apparently they get up to a lot more. The CW has posted a few preview stills of “Chapter Seventy-Three” online, featuring Jane and Rafael in leather, ready to engage in some S&M. Golly gee, we really hope no one shows them to Mateo.

Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW

Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW

We wouldn’t put it past Rafael to have a few kinks, but unless Jane has developed an adventurous streak after watching too many Dark Betty episodes of Riverdale, this is probably some sort of fantasy sequence. Rafael, putting on the collar, is our submissive, while Jane holds the whip in this relationship. It makes sense: Raf does have a lot to apologize for, and he does look pretty great in that leather tank top.

Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW

While all this sadomasochism plays out, according to the trailer for the next episode, Rogelio will be busy figuring out how to be a nanny. Maybe it’s best if these two story lines don’t overlap.