Jason Mantzoukas Does an Excellent Impression of Fans Who Yell at Him on the Street
While at the Sundance Film Festival to promote his new movie The Long Dumb Road, actor and comedian Jason Mantzoukas told us which role people most often recognize him from. Turns out, viewers of The League are very vocal about their love of the show. “RAFI! I swear to GOD, that’s Rafi,” Mantzoukas bellowed, in an impression of his admirers. (Our interviewer, unfamiliar with the show, thought he meant the children’s singer; this led to a very silly discussion about what angry fans of the beloved musician Raffi might sound like.) Watch the video above to see all the crazed confusion.
