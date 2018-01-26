Jemele Hill Is Leaving SportsCenter for the Undefeated

Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week

Jemele Hill is switching teams: The SportsCenter anchor is exiting the show’s 6 p.m. hour to write for the Undefeated, ESPN’s sports culture site. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill’s last day on SC6 will be Friday, February 2, two days before the Super Bowl. Michael Smith will host the show on his own. Hill is one year into a four-year deal with ESPN, and will write for the Undefeated and host town halls, THR reports.

Hill was suspended for two weeks in October over tweets about the NFL. In September, the White House called for Hill’s firing after a tweet she wrote calling Donald Trump a white supremacist. She spoke about the message to NPR’s Code Switch this month: “I think time and place are everything. And I don’t think that that’s necessarily an opinion to be shared on Twitter.”