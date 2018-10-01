Jennifer Lopez to Play J.Lo and Another Character in Will & Grace Guest Spot

The cast of Will & Grace will be getting a double dose of Jennifer Lopez in an upcoming episode. According to Entertainment Weekly, Lopez is slated to make a guest appearance on the show in two different roles. While not much has been revealed, Lopez is set to show off her acting range, playing a version of herself and her detective character Harlee Santos from NBC’s Shades of Blue. Is this when we’ll finally learn that Lopez is playing her own twin sister? The appearance will be a bit of a throwback for fans who remember the singer’s appearances in two episodes of the series during its original eight-season run.