1:12 a.m.

Mira Sorvino Writes ‘I Believe You’ in Open Letter to Dylan Farrow

“I will never work with [Woody Allen] again.”

Yesterday at 11:36 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez to Play J.Lo and Another Character in Will & Grace Guest Spot

Lopez also guest starred during Will & Grace’s original run.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season-Finale Recap: Siggy’s Last Stand

The season ends not with a bang, but a sprained ankle.

Yesterday at 9:22 p.m.

Guillermo del Toro Approves of Natalie Portman’s ‘All-Male Nominees’ Comment

“I think it was great! She should say exactly what she feels.”

Yesterday at 9:05 p.m.

No, Gillian Anderson Will Not Return To Play Dana Scully One More Time

Oh, and she’s leaving American Gods, too.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The X-Files Recap: California Sun

It’s time to solve a Lone Gunmen puzzle!

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

SAG Investigating Michelle Williams–Mark Wahlberg All the Money Pay Disparity

SAG-AFTRA is looking into reports that Michelle Williams made only $1,000 for movie reshoots while her co-star Mark Wahlberg made $1.5 million.

Yesterday at 7:55 p.m.

YouTube Is Putting A Hold On Logan Paul-Related Content

The company is also taking him off the top tier advertising service.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

Marvel Has Hired A Screenwriter For A Black Widow Standalone Movie

Jac Schaeffer recently wrote the script for the Disney short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

Yesterday at 6:19 p.m.

Kumail Nanjiani Is Working on a Series Adaptation of My Beautiful Laundrette

The original movie from 1985 starred Daniel Day-Lewis as a young gay man opening a laundromat with his Pakistani boyfriend.

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Barack Obama Once Shook What His Mama Give Him in Front of Prince

Sasha made him do it.

Yesterday at 4:43 p.m.

This Trailer for Netflix’s Dirty Money Will Stoke Your Late-Capitalism Outrage

“The con man is a fixture of American life.”

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

Here’s Your First Look at Silicon Valley Without T.J. Miller

Silicon Valley returns for season five on March 25.

Yesterday at 4:13 p.m.

I Wonder Why James Franco’s Stripper Saga Movie Is Maybe Not Happening

Reports suggest the movie is stalled because of the #MeToo movement.

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

Advice Every Comic Should Hear Before Performing at the Correspondents’ Dinner

“Unless you’re saying something that’s 100 percent true … and everyone’s Death Eaters …”

Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

Nico Santos on His Superstore Breakthrough and Crazy Rich Asians

And the difficulty of having to say a homophobic line in 2 Broke Girls.

Yesterday at 1:59 p.m.

Steven Spielberg Doesn’t Think We’ll Have All-Male Best Director Oscar Noms

“I’m predicting at the Oscars this year for a woman director, if not several.”

Yesterday at 1:36 p.m.

The 12 Podcasts We Can’t Wait to Hear in 2018

Marvel’s first podcast, a new season of Invisibilia, a ton of true-crime investigations, and more.

Yesterday at 12:33 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Black Mirror’s “Hang the DJ”

Does the big twist undermine Amy and Frank’s charming love story?

Yesterday at 12:27 p.m.

Michelle Williams Is Ready to Lead

All the Money in the World let her anchor a major studio movie, then it nearly fell apart. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” she says.