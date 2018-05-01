Jeopardy! Pauses Production While Host Alex Trebek Recovers From Brain Surgery

Alex underwent surgery in late December, but he’s already up and around. We’ll let him tell you the news... pic.twitter.com/5LOA4etPDK — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 4, 2018

Jeopardy! is on hiatus while host of 33 years Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery. In a video released on Jeopardy!’s Twitter account, Trebek explained that after taking a fall in October he developed blood clots in his brain with a condition called subdural hematoma. He underwent surgery in mid-December. Trebek reports, “The prognosis is excellent and I expect to be in the studio taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon.”

The show, like other syndicated game shows, tapes batches of episodes well in advance — according to NBC News there are many unaired episodes in the can, so this break will not interfere with the regular schedule. However, the change will mean a delay for the annual College Championship. Instead of airing in February, the tournament will be pushed back to April.

The production company, Sony Pictures Entertainment, plans to resume taping in mid January.