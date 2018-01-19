Not that the world needs another hackneyed rom-com, but we would totally watch a shot-for-shot remake of one where Jessica Chastain plays the male lead — preferably Definitely, Maybe, because we’d totally believe that she could juggle three men. On The Tonight Show, Chastain swapped stereotypical male and female lead movie roles with Jimmy Fallon to showcase just how much male characters get to be the center of attention in movies. Unless someone has to explain some random jargon, in which case, here’s your Oscar clip.