Joy to the World, Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer Are Making a Holiday Comedy

By
Friends! Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer are so sorry it’s late, but the Christmas present they got for you, personally, is on its way. Per Variety, Chastain and Spencer are starring in a new holiday comedy about “two women fighting the elements to make it home for Christmas” — sorta like Plains, Trains, and Automobiles, but this time it’s Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer. Apparently Chastain wrote the original treatment with Kelly Carmichael, which Peter Chiarelli (The Proposal) will flesh out into a screenplay. Think of it as a mini The Help reunion, though presumably without chocolate poop pie. (This is a Christmas movie! It’ll be mincemeat poop pie.)

