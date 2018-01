Latest News from Vulture

Oy Vey! Drake Accidentally Compared Himself to Hitler on New Song

“Violatin’ the Treaty of Versailles.”

Netflix Lost a Whole Lot of Money on Scrapped Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. Projects

The streaming service canceled Kevin Spacey’s Gore Vidal biopic and a Louis C.K. comedy special after sexual-misconduct scandals involving both men.

Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny Can’t Save the Lizzie Borden Biopic Lizzie

Craig William Macneill’s biopic on 19th-century ax murderer Lizzie Borden fails to find the juiciest parts of a famously fascinating story.

No One Can Tell If This Crocodile Dundee Sequel Is a Real Movie or Not

Meet Brian Dundee, the long lost son of Crocodile Dundee. Maybe.

Reed Morano Says Peter Dinklage Would Be the Lead in Her Star Wars Movie

Even though she claims that rumors of her piloting the Millennium Falcon are “just rumors.”

Jessica Jones Season 2 Will Finally Arrive in March

Krysten Ritter posted the news on Instagram.

The End of the F***ing World Recap: Deafening Silence

A lot is happening on TEOTFW, and all of it is bad for Jamie and Alyssa.

See Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, and More in New Incredibles 2 Art

Pixar has just released illustrations for the new Incredibles 2 characters.

Omari Hardwick on Why Black Actors Can’t Go Full Method: ‘I’ll Get in Trouble’

“I don’t want to be pulled over while ‘driving while method.’”

Natalie Portman Will Return to Saturday Night Live on February 3

With musical guest Dua Lipa.

The Best Air-Travel Joke of the Last Decade Isn’t Even Set on a Plane

On the Good One podcast, Pete Holmes talks about his signature bit about wearing a Green Eggs and Ham shirt to the airport.

Peter Dinklage Requested That His I Think We’re Alone Now Character Love Wine

“I really wanted to NOT be not a drinker.”

Camila Cabello’s New Album and ‘Havana’ Are in Perfect Harmony at No. 1

She now shares bragging rights with Beyoncé.

After SAG and PGA, Do We Know Our Oscar Winners?

You can put money on these winners repeating.

What YA Author Lois Lowry Can’t Live Without

“I put on my Tom Brady T-shirt at halftime, so I personally was responsible for the Super Bowl win of the Patriots last winter.”

Leave No Trace, Debra Granik’s Winter’s Bone Follow-up, Is Grim and Captivating

Her first narrative feature since launching Jennifer Lawrence in Winter’s Bone tells the story of a father and daughter living in the wilderness.

Let’s Talk About That Scene With the Newborn in Mom and Dad

Director Brian Taylor talks about the line you walk when you decide to make a movie about infanticide.

Looks Like Donald Glover Will Release New Childish Gambino Music This Year, Too

What can’t he do?

Mosaic Is an Intriguing Puzzle, But Your Patience With It May Vary

Steven Soderbergh tells a story of a ski-town murder and intentionally doesn’t fill in all the blanks.

A Brief History of the Jane Fonda–Megyn Kelly Feud

It’s about aging, plastic surgery, and the Vietnam War.