Shade Queen Jodie Foster Compares Bad Superhero Movies to Fracking

Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Justice League, don’t read this. Jodie Foster has kept her eye on the deluge of less-than-stellar superhero movies, and she’s not pleased. In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Foster said she wasn’t interested in helming the “spectacle” of a $200 million superhero vehicle. “Going to the movies has become like a theme park,” Foster said. What’s more, stacking theaters with bad movies is a big disservice. “Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking — you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth,” Foster said. “It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world,” she added, but said she’d consider directing a superhero with a “really complex psychology.” Batfleck need not apply.