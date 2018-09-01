John Dickerson might be the newest face of weekday morning news. HuffPo and Variety report that the current Face the Nation host is set to replace Charlie Rose as a co-anchor on CBS This Morning. CBS promptly fired Rose last November after multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Rose arose, including claims from employees at the network. As Vulture’s Josef Adalian predicted, CBS is keeping it in-house and low-key for his replacement rather than go for a buzzier name. Dickerson joins Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell on CBS This Morning, having previously anchored his CBS Sunday morning political talk show since 2015 and serving as CBS News’ political director since 2011. It’s unclear if Dickerson will play double hosting duty and continue to anchor Face the Nation on weekends. CBS This Morning’s rival the Today show, meanwhile, now boasts an all-female lead anchor table after the fallout from Matt Lauer.