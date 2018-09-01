Latest News from Vulture

Everything That’s Happened on This Is Us, in Chronological Order

A handy timeline to your favorite twisty family drama.

Tessa Thompson Walks Back Criticism of Lena Dunham’s Involvement in Time’s Up

Thompson previously said Dunham was not involved in Time’s Up after Dunham appeared in a group photo shoot.

The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour Lead BAFTA Nominations

Congrats!

Report: John Dickerson to Replace Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning

CBS fired Rose after multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

‘The Black Panther Lives’ and Kendrick Lamar Spits in New TV Spot

We get Michael B. Jordan saying ‘bro’ to a mask in a museum.

Why the Best Picture Front-runner Is Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The new BAFTA nominations confirm the film’s momentum.

The Bachelor Recap: Pretty Women

Arie has the emotional range of a faceless Macy’s mannequin.

Marvel’s Runaways Season-Finale Recap: Life on the Street

Although it took the whole season to get here, the payoff in “Hostile” is very rewarding.

Meryl Streep for Sure Doesn’t Remember Which 20 Films Earned Her Oscar Noms

“Why? Why?” — Meryl Streep learning she did not actually get nominated for 1988’s A Cry in the Dark.

Where in the World Does Jersey Shore Family Vacation Take Place?

Wherever you can find gym, tan, and laundry, that is where the cast may find their new home.

Floribama Shore Season-Finale Recap: All My Friends

“I blacked out, I acted out, I got ratchet, and I definitely want to do this again.”

Why Roseanne Is a Trump Supporter on Roseanne

“Half the people voted for Trump and half didn’t. It’s just realistic.”

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Shots to the Heart

Damn it, Katie, stop being so decent!

Prosecutors Decline to Bring New Charges Against Roman Polanski

The director was accused of allegedly molesting a woman in 1975 when she was 10 years old.

Dylan Farrow Asks Why Hollywood Says #TimesUp for Everyone But Woody Allen

The director’s adopted daughter says it’s “hard for me to reconcile” stars who stand against sexual misconduct but still support Allen.

Theater Review: Mankind, Where Wokeness Conquers Most

Robert O’Hara’s dark dystopian farce is more of a stance than a play.

Louis C.K.’s Animated Series The Cops Dropped at TBS

Production was suspended on the show in November following sexual-harassment allegations.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Black Mirror’s ‘USS Callister’

It has two endings, and one is pretty grim.

How Male Golden Globe Winners Stood Up for #TimesUp in Their Speeches

So brave.

Lovesick’s Tom Edge on Rom-Coms, Season 3, and What’s Next for Dylan and Evie

“Once that tension is suddenly resolved, does that do something fatal to your show?”