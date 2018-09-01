Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Kendrick Lamar Says Plenty — He Doesn’t Have to Bring Up Trump

He knows what he’s doing.

14 mins ago

Classmates Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet Insist the Other Was More Popular

A check-in with some LaGuardia alumni.

21 mins ago

What Does Sofi Tukker Have That Apple Wants?

How a relatively unknown pop duo became darlings of the world’s largest tech company.

12:57 p.m.

Hulu Cracks 17 Million Subscribers, Thanks to Handmaid’s Tale and Network Hits

It’s a 40 percent surge since its last public tally in May 2016.

11:53 a.m.

What Susan Kelechi Watson of ‘This Is Us’ Can’t Live Without

“I promise you, I went to an appointment afterward and they actually asked me, ‘Are you on a break from school?’”

11:24 a.m.

Hanks and Streep Trade Roles and, Surprise, Surprise, They’re Fantastic

Please enjoy Tom Hanks in the Iron Lady wig.

10:00 a.m.

Everything That’s Happened on This Is Us, in Chronological Order

A handy timeline to your favorite twisty family drama.

9:34 a.m.

Tessa Thompson Walks Back Criticism of Lena Dunham’s Involvement in Time’s Up

Thompson previously said Dunham was not involved in Time’s Up after Dunham appeared in a group photo shoot.

9:16 a.m.

The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour Lead BAFTA Nominations

Congrats!

9:14 a.m.

John Dickerson to Replace Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning

CBS fired Rose after multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

8:44 a.m.

‘The Black Panther Lives’ and Kendrick Lamar Spits in New TV Spot

We get Michael B. Jordan saying ‘bro’ to a mask in a museum.

8:42 a.m.

Why the Best Picture Front-runner Is Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The new BAFTA nominations confirm the film’s momentum.

8:08 a.m.

The Bachelor Recap: Pretty Women

Arie has the emotional range of a faceless Macy’s mannequin.

2:00 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Season-Finale Recap: Life on the Street

Although it took the whole season to get here, the payoff in “Hostile” is very rewarding.

12:33 a.m.

Meryl Streep for Sure Doesn’t Remember Which 20 Films Earned Her Oscar Noms

“Why? Why?” — Meryl Streep learning she did not actually get nominated for 1988’s A Cry in the Dark.

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Where in the World Does Jersey Shore Family Vacation Take Place?

Wherever you can find gym, tan, and laundry, that is where the cast may find their new home.

Yesterday at 10:45 p.m.

Floribama Shore Season-Finale Recap: All My Friends

“I blacked out, I acted out, I got ratchet, and I definitely want to do this again.”

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Why Roseanne Is a Trump Supporter on Roseanne

“Half the people voted for Trump and half didn’t. It’s just realistic.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Shots to the Heart

Damn it, Katie, stop being so decent!

Yesterday at 9:49 p.m.

Prosecutors Decline to Bring New Charges Against Roman Polanski

The director was accused of allegedly molesting a woman in 1975 when she was 10 years old.