In addition to directing the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians, John M. Chu is developing a separate series about a rich family that loses everything. Chu is working with Hulu to develop a TV comedy based on Jade Chang’s novel The Wangs vs. the World, which follows Charles Wang, a rich Chinese immigrant to America, and his family on a road trip across the country after their money disappears in the recession. Chang is adapting her novel for the streaming service, while Chu would direct the pilot if it gets picked up. Think of it as a kind of road-trip Arrested Development.