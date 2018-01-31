Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age Is Finally Coming to NBC

More than five years after it was first announced, Julian Fellowes’s American version of Downton Abbey is moving closer to actually happening. NBC has picked up The Gilded Age, which focuses on the sort of sumptuous upstairs-downstairs period drama you might expect, but set in America during the boom years of 1880s New York City. According to NBC’s description, the series follows Marian Brook, “the wide-eyed young scion of a conservative family who will embark on infiltrating the wealthy neighboring family dominated by ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell, his rakish and available son Larry, and his ambitious wife Bertha, whose ‘new money’ is a barrier to acceptance by the Astor and Vanderbilt set.” The Gilded Age will have a ten-episode first season, premiering in 2019. Soon, adults everywhere will be deeply invested in getting Marian and Larry to kiss already.