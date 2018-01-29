Just Patti LuPone and Some Great Products at the Grammys

Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for NARAS

Eyes, hair, mouth, figure, dress, voice, style, movement, hands, magic, rings, glamour, face, diamonds, excitement, spon-con. Before appearing at the Grammys last night to casually slay “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” Patti LuPone stopped by the Grammy gift lounge, a magical place where celebrities smile next to products they will probably get for free, because capitalism is wild. If you’d like, you can take a tour of the many celebrities who posed in the gift lounge on Getty Images, but really, it was LuPone who had the best time of anyone, as one user captured on Twitter.

Shout out to Getty Images for capturing the moment Patti Lupone realised she could get free stuff in the Grammys gifting lounge by agreeing to be pictured with it and the magical journey that ensued pic.twitter.com/sfcNvxAItC — Christopher (@ChrisBowes12) January 28, 2018

Celebrities who visit the gift lounge get a gift bag worth over $30,000, so this journey is both totally charming, and very worth it.

Anyway, that candy looks great.