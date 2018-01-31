You can officially stop expecting country music from Justin Timberlake, y’all. Despite the name of his upcoming album, the woodsy track titles, and his duet with Chris Stapleton (and all the flannel worn in the music video for that song), Timberlake wanted to set the record straight on the country element of Man of the Woods. In a video showing off his birthday haircut, JT explained, “The album is named after the my son. His name means ‘of the woods.’ Stop telling me I’m making a country album.” Timberlake is referring to his son, Silas, a name which according to babynames.com does indeed mean “man of the forest.” Why he wouldn’t just choose to name the album “Silas”, however, remains unknown. Also, are we to believe that “Filthy” is somehow about his toddler? Because that’s pretty weird. Man of the Woods, in all it’s not-country glory, drops February 2.