Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:55 p.m.

Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Drops By Late Show Post-State of the Union

She’d rather talk to Stephen Colbert about her new perfume, Ocean of Loneliness.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Fact-checking Episode Three

What ACS: Versace got right and wrong about the murders of Lee Miglin and William Reese.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

Judith Light on ACS: Versace, Andrew Cunanan, and Playing Marilyn Miglin

“I have great admiration for her. She’s an incredible businesswoman. She’s an incredible person.”

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Recap: The Little Red Light

Give Judith Light all the Emmys.

Yesterday at 10:50 p.m.

Justin Timberlake’s Album Man of The Woods Is a Reference to His Son’s Name

So get off his back, country fans.

Yesterday at 9:48 p.m.

Charlie Walk Resigns From The Four Following Misconduct Allegations

Another woman has come forward to accuse the record executive of harassment.

Yesterday at 9:42 p.m.

Vanessa Carlton On Her Campaign to Oust Recording Academy President Neil Portnow

“He’s been president for 16 years. Is it Game of Thrones, where we wait forever and then pass it down to their son or something?”

Yesterday at 9:20 p.m.

Rose McGowan Calls Weinstein’s Email Defense ‘Sad’ and ‘Old-Fashioned Sexist’

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer released emails from Ben Affleck and McGowan’s former manger that clashed with her allegations.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The X-Files Recap: You See What I Want You to See

Scully and Mulder get a lot closer to the truth about William.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: The Lodgefather

As far back as Archie can remember, he always wanted to be a gangster.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: February 2018

If you’re looking for a sweet indie drama, don’t miss Band Aid.

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

A.P. Bio is Not Exactly Advanced Placement TV

The new NBC sitcom could be at least a B, but it settles for C-minus.

Yesterday at 5:46 p.m.

Trump’s State of the Union Ratings Show How Divided the Country Is Right Now

It’s almost comical.

Yesterday at 4:46 p.m.

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age Is Finally Coming to NBC

The series will premiere in 2019.

Yesterday at 4:29 p.m.

There Is No Beyoncé on the Black Panther Soundtrack, But We Guess We’ll Take It

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t care about our needs.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: February 2018

Network comedies are back, baby!

Yesterday at 3:50 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Is Like Lady Bird in Three Ways

Two you will guess, and one you certainly will not.

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

The 5 Best Performances of Gloria Grahame, Film Noir Icon

The films that seared Grahame into the imagination of Americans during the mid-20th century.

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

Watch Out, William: Katherine Heigl Is Joining Suits

She’s set to play a “talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt.”

Yesterday at 3:21 p.m.

Remembering Bert Padell, the Accountant Who Got Hip-Hop Paid in Full

He was a crucial behind-the-scenes figure in the early days of hip-hop and left such a mark on the industry that Biggie namechecked him a song.