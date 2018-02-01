Safe to say this is a massive, sexy improvement over Twin Peaks’ version of a woodsman. Starting 2018 off right, Justin Timberlake has announced plans to release his newest album, Man of the Woods, on February 2. Like most things Timberlake does (minus the Trolls soundtrack) his corresponding announcement video is oozing with sex appeal. He’s dancing next to horses! Contemplating his life in cornfields! Strolling with a blanket in another set of cornfields! “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family,” he explains. “But more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. And it’s personal.” Yes, we’ve saved the date.