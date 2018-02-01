Photo: NBC NewsWire/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Today, we rejoice! The wonderful Hoda Kotb has been promoted to join Savannah Guthrie as co-anchor of Today, permanently replacing Matt Lauer in wake of his sexual-misconduct scandal. (Kotb will also remain in the fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, sipping Pinot grigio and generally being merry. Truly the best of both worlds.) And while viewers can speculate all they want about the internal drama at NBC that lead to Kotb’s hiring, Gifford wants to assure everyone that Lauer likely couldn’t be happier about the decision.

“The whole thing with Matt is not something we want to get into. We love this man and we are heartbroken about him being gone,” Gifford told People in this week’s issue. “Our sense of joy is tempered by our sense of loss. The best way to say it is that it’s a bit bittersweet. Nobody wants to profit off of someone’s pain. But this is reality. It’s a business, and someone has to move on. Matt would be the first to congratulate her and wish her well.” We know it’s only January 2, but #SavannahHodaTODAY might be the hashtag of the year.