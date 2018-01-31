There Is No Beyoncé on the Black Panther Soundtrack, But We Guess We’ll Take It

A wonderful theory was circulating over the weekend that because Beyoncé wore an all-black ensemble to the Grammys, maybe she was hinting that she’s on the Black Panther soundtrack. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Kendrick Lamar, who curated the soundtrack, has shared the official track list to debunk that hype. Instead, we’re getting 14 songs featuring the likes of the Weeknd, 2 Chainz, Khalid, Travis Scott, Vince Staples, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, Anderson .Paak, James Blake, Jorja Smith, and of course his TDE family (which, uh, no longer includes Isaiah Rashad?). None of these names are Beyoncé. None of these people sound like Beyoncé. But if you squint and distort the audio just enough … you will still not get Beyoncé. We respect your privacy at this difficult time.