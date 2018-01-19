Kanye and Kim’s New Baby Has Another Geography-Inspired Name

Introducing, lil’ baby Chi! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have announced the name of their new baby girl born earlier this week: Chicago West. Not Donda, not Kimye, not whatever less-creative name you were brainstorming, but yet another geographic-inspired name with a more specific location. She’s named, of course, after Kanye’s hometown of Chicago, which is very sweet and sentimental and awwwww, dad! Chicago joins her older siblings North and Saint in the Baby Name Hall of Fame. Our condolences to Calabasas, which is definitely never giving Kim and Kanye the keys to the city now.