Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Jane the Virgin Recap: The Kiss

“Chapter Seventy-Two” is a master class in sexy and enthusiastic consent.

9:06 p.m.

CBS Orders Pilots for Magnum P.I. And Cagney & Lacey Reboots

Cop shows and reboots are 2018’s peanut butter and chocolate.

9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Raging Waters

Rebecca is back on her old revenge grind.

8:57 p.m.

The Hurricane Heist Trailer Gives You A Wild Heist — During A Hurricane

Don’t ever settle for either a crime caper or a natural disaster movie when you can have both.

8:13 p.m.

Watch Haim’s New Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed ‘Night So Long’ Video

For our hungry boys (and girls.)

8:03 p.m.

Maisie Williams May Have Spilled The Game Of Thrones Return Date

Or it’s just part of a grand disinformation campaign.

6:58 p.m.

Here, Tom Cruise Wants to Show You This Footage of His Foot Breaking Mid-Stunt

Hope you like it as much as his costar Rebecca Ferguson, who’s absolutely dying over here.

6:06 p.m.

Alert: Armie Hammer Has Discovered Tracksuits

You’ll kill us if you stop (wearing the tracksuits).

6:00 p.m.

Bill Cosby Lawyers Want Sexual-Assault Case Dismissed, Citing Withheld Evidence

Cosby’s lawyers claim prosecutors destroyed evidence that could’ve helped prove his innocence.

5:55 p.m.

Please Stand By Is a Thoughtful But Stiff Look at Autism

Dakota Fanning plays a young woman on the spectrum who travels to L.A. to deliver her Star Trek script.

5:17 p.m.

Nicolas Cage x Nicolas Cage + Cocaine and Battle Axes = Mandy

Scientists have perfected the formula for peak Cage, and the result screened at Sundance.

4:54 p.m.

Five Years After ‘Versace’ Drake Is Back With Migos on ‘Walk It Talk It’

Drake’s not going anywhere, but everything around him has shifted.

4:00 p.m.

Great News’ Briga Heelan on the First Time She Acted With Tina Fey

“You could feel the whole crew rooting for me, and I was really stumbling on my words.”

3:42 p.m.

Poor Lil Rel Is Still Waiting for His Ticket to the Oscars

The Get Out star told Jimmy Kimmel he didn’t qualify for the “first round” of invites the Academy sent out.

3:33 p.m.

Bachelor Creator Saw Rachel Lindsay’s Low Ratings As ‘Disturbing’ and ‘Trumpish’

Bachelor creator and EP Mike Fleiss says The Bachelorette’s ratings dip during Rachel Lindsay’s season was “disturbing.”

2:58 p.m.

In Beirut, Jon Hamm Has Fully Arrived on the Big Screen

Just as smart is Brad Anderson’s direction, which is clean and crisp but never on the nose.

2:39 p.m.

Are You Ready to Hear Natalie Portman Sing Sia Songs?

Portman has replaced Rooney Mara in Vox Lux, a forthcoming musical about a pop star.

2:36 p.m.

Why You Should Care About A Futile and Stupid Gesture: A National Lampoon Primer

It’s time for a primer for Netflix’s A Futile and Stupid Gesture, a biopic about National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney, based on Josh Karp’s book.

2:31 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Grammys

The performers, location change, and how the night will address #MeToo.

2:18 p.m.

Gerald’s Game Director Is Adapting Stephen King’s Shining Sequel

Warner Bros. is betting on the reliability of Mike Flanagan.