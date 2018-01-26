Jimmy Kimmel’s post–State of the Union commentary on Tuesday night will benefit from some very specific expertise. Kimmel announced today that he has booked Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump and who was reportedly paid $130,000 by one of his lawyers to stay silent as part of a nondisclosure agreement. Though Daniels has avoided speaking directly about the topic recently, her past interviews have alleged all sorts of strange details about the president. In case Daniels doesn’t say anything shocking or insightful, Kimmel should just fill out his roster for the night with an interview with the one thing Trump fears more than everything else: a shark.