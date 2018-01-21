As the First Lady (to host the SAG Awards), Kristen Bell’s first point of order was to riff expertly on all the narcissists … she means, wonderful actors and actresses set to be awarded on Sunday evening. When it came to #TimesUp, however, Bell used her monologue to encourage everyone in the room (and at home) to keep Hollywood’s “watershed moment” in addressing sexual harassment and assault from losing steam in the new year. Said Bell, “As we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure we’re leading the charge with empathy and with diligence, because fear and anger never win the race.” If nothing else, at least we can all agree that, in these tumultuous times, Frozen 2 is, in fact, coming out on November 27, 2019.