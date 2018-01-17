If there’s a book women love, she will adapt it for television and it will star your favorite blond actress/es, or her name isn’t Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon. (Did you know that was her whole name? Who knew?) Confirmed by sources familiar with the project, Apple has ordered a ten-episode comedy series based on author Curtis Sittenfeld’s new short story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It, which itself will not hit bookshelves until April 24. If the involvement of Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company wasn’t enough, the show will also star Kristen Wiig, with creator and 30 Rock alum Colleen McGuinness set to showrun. The series will be Wiig’s first starring TV role since she left SNL in 2012 which, again, really suggests Reese Witherspoon knows what she’s doing.