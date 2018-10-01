Kumail Nanjiani Is Working on a Series Adaptation of My Beautiful Laundrette

Here’s a reboot to get exited about: Variety reports that Kumail Nanjiani is co-writing a series based on the 1985 movie My Beautiful Laundrette. It doesn’t have a network yet, but the show is being developed through the production company Super Deluxe, and it would star Nanjiani in the story of a Pakistani man who opens a laundromat with his boyfriend. The original film was set in London, and it co-starred Daniel Day-Lewis as the Brit punk companion to Gordon Warnecke’s Omar, and was hailed for its handling of LGBT and immigration issues — both of which make it an incredibly timely property to bring back now. The movie’s screenwriter, Hanif Kureishi, will also produce alongside Silicon Valley’s Alec Berg. Now some executive better snatch this show up quick and get Kumail a dreamy screen boyfriend.