After the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump asked why lawmakers were interested in immigrants from “shithole countries” — that is, Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations — late night promptly called him out. “You know what, personally, as someone from South Shithole, I’m offended, Mr. President,” Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show.

On Late Night, Seth Meyers had to introduce a new segment to take on the president’s comments. “A Closer Look” is too sacred for something so brazenly racist, so instead we’re given “Seth Has to Walk Away for a Minute,” in which Seth literally takes a minute to mumble a little bit and collect his thoughts.

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert reviewed the day in “international crazy sauce.” Not only did Trump make the shithole comment (and push for more immigrants from Norway), but he also stirred up drama with North Korea in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un,” Trump said. “Sir, they’re not shithole countries. For one, Donald Trump isn’t their president.”