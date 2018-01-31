Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Drops By Late Show Post-State of the Union

Many people noticed that First Lady Melania Trump looked less than thrilled to be at the State of the Union on Tuesday. Did she wear a white pantsuit as an homage to Hillary Clinton? What does she really think about President Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels? To answer these questions Late Show’s FLOTUS-impersonator Laura Benanti stopped by the late-night program to dispel the rumors about her and her husband’s union. But before she could answer any hard-hitting questions from Stephen Colbert, she needed to sell her new perfume, “Ocean of Loneliness.” She described the unusual fragrance to Colbert: “It is a decadent bouquet of gardenia blossoms with a hint of I live in a prison of my own making.”