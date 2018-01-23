Lauren Graham Is Campaigning for A Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Appearance

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lauren Graham isn’t done with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino just yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Graham has been vying for a spot in the second season of the showrunner’s Amazon series Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but she doesn’t want just any guest role. Graham has even pitched the character she wants, no demands, to play. “Lauren wants to be something very specific,” Sherman-Palladino told THR. “She has it all figured out.” Luckily for Graham, working together on Gilmore for seven seasons plus a Netflix reboot has left Sherman-Palladino happy to oblige. The show creator says she’s working on making it happen if they can get the timing right, so expect to see a fast-talking, ‘50s-dressed Lorelai Gilmore streaming soon.