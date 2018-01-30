Laurie Strode Lives In First-Look At Jamie Lee Curtis From The Halloween Set

To hell with all those extra Halloween movies. Director David Gordon Green and his script co-writer Danny McBride are hitting reset on the John Carpenter horror franchise by returning to the timeline events of the first film and fast forwarding to the present day. Jamie Lee Curtis is back to reprise her role as Laurie Strode, and today she tweeted the first look at her in full Strode mode, casually standing in a doorframe in Haddonfield. According to her tweet, it’s even the same film slate used while shooting the original. With the return to terror promised by Gordon Green and McBride, we’re sure Curtis won’t be looking this peaceful for long.